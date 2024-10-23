PM Modi, Iranian President Pezeshkian discuss ways to strengthen cooperation

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan on Tuesday. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, PM Modi invited Masoud Pezeshkian to visit India at an early date. Iranian President Pezeshkian accepted the invitation, Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

PM Modi congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the elections. He also welcomed Iran in the BRICS family. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since Masoud Pezeshkian took over as President of Iran in July this year.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a very good meeting with the President of Iran, Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian. We reviewed the full range of relations between our countries. We also discussed ways to deepen ties in futuristic sectors."

The two leaders reaffirmed significance of Chabahar Port for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.

In a press release, Prime Minister's Office stated, "Noting that the signing of the long-term contract of Chabahar Port is an important milestone in bilateral relations, the two leaders reaffirmed its significance for reconstruction and redevelopment of Afghanistan and enhancing trade and economic linkages with Central Asia."

The Chabahar Port is an India-Iran flagship project that serves as an important transit port for trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, which are landlocked countries.

PM Modi and Pezeshkian also exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM Modi expressed "deep concern" over the widening of the conflict and reiterated India's call to de-escalate the situation, according to press release.

During the meeting, PM Modi also emphasized on protection of civilians and the role of diplomacy in resolving the conflict. PM Modi and Pezeshkian agreed to continue their cooperation in various multilateral forums, including BRICS and SCO.

"PM @narendramodi met President @drpezeshkian of Iran on the sidelines of 16th #BRICS2024 Summit in Kazan. Discussions focused on India - Iran bilateral relations, including on the importance of INSTC and Chabahar port for regional connectivity. PM raised concerns about the situation in West Asia, stressed upon protection of civilians and the role of diplomacy in de-escalation of the situation," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Upon arrival, PM Modi also witnessed a dance performance by the artists of the Russian community at Hotel Korston in Kazan.

The 16th BRICS Summit is being held under Russia's chairmanship in Kazan. This visit marks, PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

