"PM Modi is leader of the world in environment": Israeli diplomat lauds ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Israeli diplomat Kobbi Shoshani participated in the clean-up drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign at Mumbai beach, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

Stressing on the importance of environment, the diplomat lauded the fact that people came out to follow PM Modi’s appeal of cleanliness.

Speaking to ANI, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani said, “I am coming from a very small country Israel, we are not connected by land, we are connected by sea…the environment is not an issue only in India, it’s a global issue. I think your Prime Minister did a great job. He asks something and we would follow. This is my fourth or fifth day, this week to clean the beaches…it’s extremely important”.

“Definitely Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today, is the leader in the world in environment, and he brings in the personal method…you see these people, they are following his request and it is extremely important,” he added.

Shoshani actively participated in the cleanliness, and cleaned the beach with broom and also picked up the garbage with his hands to put into a dustbin.

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’, a cleanliness drive swept across the country on Sunday on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary to inspire collective action towards a cleaner India.

Various cleanliness drives were carried out across various parts of the country and people participated in those in huge numbers.

PM Modi himself participated in the campaign along with social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya.

“Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria,” PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people for 1 hour of ‘shramdaan’ for the swachhata (cleanliness) at 10 am on October 1 calling the initiative- 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath'.

