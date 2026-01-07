PM Modi, Israeli counterpart Netanyahu discuss ways to strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Jan 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with both leaders discussing ways to further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership.

The two leaders also discussed the regional situation and reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terrorism.

"Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel. We discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead," PM Modi posted on X.

"We also exchanged views on the regional situation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination," he added.

On December 17, 2025, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Netanyahu in Jerusalem and conveyed warm wishes of PM Modi.

They discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Israel across several sectors, including technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security.

In a post shared on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security. Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength.”

Following the meeting, PM Netanyahu also posted on X, “This evening, I met in my office in Jerusalem with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar.”

EAM Jaishankar also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, where the two sides reviewed the India-Israel strategic partnership and its continued advancement.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “Honoured to call on President Isaac Herzog of Israel today. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussed our Strategic Partnership and its continued deepening. Reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for enduring peace in the region.”

Earlier on December 10, PM Modi received a telephone call from Netanyahu, and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

According to a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s office, “PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.”

Notably, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PMO said.

“They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan,” it added.

