PM Modi, Italy’s Deputy PM Tajani push momentum on Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029

New Delhi, Dec 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Italy are making steady progress across multiple areas of cooperation as he met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, in the national capital.

The meeting comes at a time when both nations are working to operationalise the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a roadmap that seeks to expand their partnership well beyond traditional areas.

PM Modi, in a post on X, said he conveyed appreciation for the "proactive steps" being taken by both governments to advance collaboration in fields such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties.

He described the India-Italy relationship as one that "continues to get stronger", adding that the deepening engagement benefits not only both countries but also contributes positively to the global community.

"Delighted to meet Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today. Conveyed appreciation for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties. India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community," PM Modi's post on X read.

India and Italy elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in 2023, laying the groundwork for an ambitious long-term agenda now being operationalised through the 2025–2029 plan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tajani noted that the two countries are strategic partners and bound by a "growing and solid friendship."

He stated that India and Italy will strengthen their commitment to achieving peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Following their meeting, Tajani, in a post on X, wrote: "In New Delhi, I had a very friendly meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italy and India are countries bound by a growing and solid friendship, mutually strategic partners. The goal is to have more India in Italy and more Italy in India, also through the IMEC corridor that links our two countries through Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With our Governments, we will strengthen the commitment to achieve peace in Ukraine and in the Middle East."

Antonio Tajani arrived in Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India, marking his second visit this year aimed at deepening the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to the visiting minister.

"Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

During his visit to India, Tajani is scheduled to hold talks with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Mumbai. Tajani is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday, following the conclusion of his engagements in India.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, and discussed deepening bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor