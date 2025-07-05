PM Modi lands in Argentina, to hold talks with President Milei

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit during which he will hold talks with Argentina's President Javier Milei.

PM Modi said his visit will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1941311472182939753

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years.

In a post on X, he said, "Celebrating the enduring friendship between our nations. PM Narendra Modi has landed in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires, Argentina on an Official Visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on arrival at the airport. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Argentina in 57 years, marking a new chapter in India Argentina ties."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1941311055923216681

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Argentina for his third leg of a five-nation tour. He landed at the Ezeiza International Airport, Buenos Aires. PM Modi is on an official visit to Argentina at the invitation of President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Argentina Ajaneesh Kumar, laying out the itinerary of the PM's visit, toldthat upon reaching Argentina, PM Modi will be received by the Indian community in Buenos Aires. On the next day, PM, Modi will pay homage to Jose de San Martin, widely regarded as the Father of the Argentine Nation, at the Plaza de San Martin in Buenos Aires.

PM Modi will also hold delegation-level talks with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor