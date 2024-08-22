PM Modi lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw

Warsaw [Poland], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument to the fallen soldiers in Poland's thousand-year history. The grave houses a Nameless Soldier who defended Lviv from the Bolsheviks in 1920.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Earlier, following a ceremonial welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

Before the meeting between the leaders, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery in Warsaw in the presence of Polish PM Donald Tusk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laso held constructive discussions with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade & investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Shortly after the meeting PM Narendra Modi posted on X, "I am glad to have met my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk. In our talks, we took stock of the full range of India-Poland relations. We are particularly keen to deepen linkages in areas such as food processing, urban infrastructure, renewable energy and AI."

PM Donald Tusk and I also discussed ways to expand cooperation in defence and security. It is equally gladdening that we have agreed on a social security agreement, which will benefit our people," the Prime Minister further said.

"A new landmark in the India-Poland partnership. PM Narendra Modi was warmly received by PM Donald Tusk of Poland at the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years will impart fresh momentum to the India-Poland partnership," said the MEA in a post on X.

