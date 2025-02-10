PM Modi leaves for France today to co-chair AI Summit, strengthen bilateral ties

New Delhi, Feb 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for France on Monday, on a two-day official visit, where he will co-chair the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

The summit will take place on February 11, and marks an important step in global discussions on the future of AI, continuing the momentum of the previous editions held in the United Kingdom (2023) and South Korea (2024).

Upon his arrival in Paris PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace. The event will honour visiting heads of government and heads of state and is expected to see the participation of prominent leaders from various sectors, including top CEOs from the tech industry and other distinguished invitees.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media about the significance of this visit, emphasising the ongoing strategic partnership between India and France.

The main event of the visit will be the AI Action Summit on February 11, where PM Modi will join global leaders to discuss and shape the future of artificial intelligence. The summit aims to promote cooperation on the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies, which are expected to be pivotal in shaping the future of the global economy.

In addition to the summit, PM Modi's visit includes several high-level bilateral engagements. He will meet President Macron to address the India-France CEOs Forum, where both leaders will discuss areas of mutual interest, including trade, technology, and strategic partnerships. The discussions will take place in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

The visit will conclude with a significant visit to Cadarache, a site known for housing the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) – a major collaborative scientific project in which India is a key partner.

Following his trip to France, PM Modi will travel to the US on February 12-13, at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This will be his first visit to the US since President Trump's second term inauguration. The visit will provide a valuable opportunity to engage with the new administration on various areas of mutual interest.

