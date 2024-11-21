PM Modi meets Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne at India-CARICOM summit, discusses key issues

Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown on Thursday, where the two leaders discussed key issues related to trade, investment, and climate change action.

The MEA on X said, "PM @narendramodi met PM @gastonbrowne of Antigua and Barbuda on the margins of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit today. PM congratulated PM Browne for successfully hosting the 4th SIDS conference. PM Browne appreciated the 7 pillar CARICOM plan put forth by the PM at the Summit."

"The leaders exchanged views on issues of trade & investment, capacity building for SIDS, and climate change action. PM Browne announced support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council," the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added in his post.

Earlier, PM Modi had bilateral talks with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago during the same summit. In a post on X, PM Modi shared that the two leaders discussed ways to diversify trade linkages between the two countries.

PM Modi also commended PM Rowley for adopting the UPI platform and welcomed the signing of an MoU on agro and food processing.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago. We talked about how to diversify trade linkages between our nations. Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad and Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of an MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step," PM Modi said.

Sharing more details of the talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in areas such as digital transformation, health, defence, maritime security, transportation, and cultural exchanges.

"PM congratulated PM Rowley for adopting India's flagship UPI platform. The leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Trinidad and Tobago relations in areas of digital transformation, health, defence, maritime security, transportation, and cultural exchanges," the MEA's post stated.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of an MoU on setting up Integrated Automatic Fruit and Vegetable Primary Processing Activities in Trinidad and Tobago.

The relationship between India and Trinidad and Tobago has deep historical roots, dating back to May 30, 1845, when the first ship, Fatel Razack, brought 225 Indian indentured workers to Trinidad, then a British colony.

Today, their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the country, making up nearly 42 per cent of the population. This Indian-origin population has played a significant role in shaping the political, economic, and social fabric of Trinidad and Tobago.

Bilateral exchanges between the two countries have been ongoing for over 170 years. Visits by leaders such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who attended the CHOGM Summit in Trinidad and Tobago in 2009, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's state visit to India in 2012 have helped solidify these ties.

In recent years, PM Modi and PM Rowley have met on several occasions, including at the CHOGM Summit in London in 2018, where they discussed opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

Additionally, the first-ever India-CARICOM Summit in September 2019 in New York resulted in a USD 150 million Line of Credit for renewable energy and climate change projects. A joint task force was also created to advance trade and regional development.

PM Modi's current visit is part of a broader engagement with the Caribbean, aiming to deepen cooperation with the region. The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, which numbers around 600 families, continues to play a crucial role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

Recently, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago waived visa requirements for Indian nationals visiting for tourism and business, further promoting bilateral ties.

