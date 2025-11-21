PM Modi meets Australian counterpart on sidelines of G20 Leaders' Summit

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Friday to take part in the G20 Summit and met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in his first bilateral engagement.

In his remarks, Albanese termed the relationship "very strong" and said the economic relationship can be strengthened further.

The Australian Prime Minister expressed condolences over the Delhi terror attack and the bus crash in Saudi Arabia, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims lost their lives.

"We have much to discuss, and our relationship is very strong. I think the economic relationship we can strengthen further, and our defence and security ties are also very important going forward. And I look forward to our discussion today," he said.

The meeting between the two leaders came a day after Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in New Delhi. This was the fourth FMFD co-chaired by Jaishankar and Penny Wong.

During FMFD, the Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and progress under different pillars of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership including trade & investment, defence and security, education and skills, research and innovation, science and technology, space, energy and people-to-people links. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed. The Ministers exchanged views on developments in the Indo-Pacific and affirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, Penny Wong also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed exuberant cultural performances by the members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing the details in a post on X, he lauded the spirit of the diaspora in sustaining and keeping the cultural connect with India alive.

"It was a gladdening and moving experience for me to witness a performance of the South African Girmitiya song 'Ganga Maiya' in Johannesburg. Another special part of this performance was the rendition in Tamil! This song carries with it hope and unbroken spirit of those who came here many years ago. They faced numerous hardships on the way but that did not deter them. They kept India alive in their hearts through songs and prayers. Thus, it is commendable to see this cultural connect kept alive," PM Modi said.

"The cultural connect between India and South Africa is truly heartwarming and timeless. In Johannesburg, my young friends sang the Ganapati Prarthana, Shanti Mantra and other divine prayers with great devotion. Such moments reaffirm the enduring bonds between our people," he added.

PM Modi received a warm and ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Johannesburg.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Johannesburg. This affection reflects the enduring bond between India and South Africa. These ties, rooted in history and strengthened by shared values, continue to grow even stronger," he said in a post on X.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit being held in Johannesburg will be special as it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa.

He said that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union became a member of the G20.

PM Modi said the Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues.

"The theme of this year's G20 is 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability', by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I will present India's perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One earth, One Family and One future'," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to his interactions with leaders of the partner countries and to his participation in the 6th IBSA Summit, scheduled on the sidelines of the Summit.

"During the visit, I also look forward to my interaction with the Indian diaspora in South Africa, which is one of the largest outside India," he said.

