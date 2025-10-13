PM Modi meets Canadian FM Anand, stresses enhanced cooperation in trade, energy, technology

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met visiting Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand and discussed the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the meeting, PM Modi also conveyed warm wishes to his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney and expressed eagerness for future engagements.

"Prime Minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes to Prime Minister Mark Carney and said that he looked forward to their upcoming engagements," the release read.

Welcoming Anand, the Prime Minister highlighted that her visit would inject "new momentum" into the India-Canada bilateral partnership.

He further recalled his June 2025 visit to Canada for the G7 Summit, where he held an "extremely productive meeting" with PM Carney, laying the foundation for expanded collaboration.

"Prime Minister welcomed Foreign Minister Anand and conveyed that her visit would contribute to ongoing efforts to impart new momentum to the India-Canada bilateral partnership. Prime Minister recalled his visit to Canada in June this year for G7 Summit during which he held an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney," the release added.

PM Modi also took to X, announcing his meeting with the Canadian Foreign Minister.

"Welcomed Canada's Foreign Minister, Ms. Anita Anand. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges for mutual growth and prosperity," the post read.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Canadian Foreign Minister, during which both leaders had "constructive discussions to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership."

Both leaders also agreed on a comprehensive plan for cooperation and guided the process of re-establishing collaboration between the two nations.

"Delighted to welcome FM Anita Anand of Canada today in New Delhi. Had constructive discussions to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership. Also exchanged views on global developments and our responses to shared challenges. We also agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap. And to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation so that it delivers on the expectation of our leaders and the interests of our people," the EAM stated in a post on X.

Anand is on a diplomatic visit to India, Singapore, and China from October 12 to October 17 to advance bilateral relations and cooperation with these countries as part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, the Canadian government said in a release. She arrived in India on Sunday.

