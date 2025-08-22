PM Modi meets Chairman, CEO of Kyndryl, Martin Schroeter

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, Martin Schroeter, in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to global partners, inviting them to explore the vast opportunities in India and collaborate with the nation's talented youth to innovate and excel, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi emphasised that through such partnerships, solutions can be built that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress.

Responding to the X post of Martin Schroeter, PM Modi said, "It was a truly enriching meeting with Martin Schroeter. India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel. Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress."

"It was a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister of India His Excellency Shri @narendramodi

today to share @Kyndryl 's long-term commitment to the country," Schroeter wrote on X.

"Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India. We're committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity," the post added.

Kyndryl is an American multinational IT infrastructure services provider.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, exchanging views on efforts for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia."

"Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership," the post added.

In response, Macron shared a post on X, saying, "I have just spoken with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe's security."

"On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas; this is the key to our sovereignty and independence," the post added.

Mentioning the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, Macron wrote, "Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026."

