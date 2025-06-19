PM Modi meets Croatian counterpart Plenkovic during historic first visit in Zagreb

Zagreb, June 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, met with his Croatian counterpart Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb during his historic visit to the country -- the first by an Indian Prime Minister, marking a significant milestone in the historical ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement.

Upon his arrival at the historic Banski Dvori Palace here, Prime Minister Modi was received by PM Plenkovic and accorded a ceremonial welcome, the MEA said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, in a special and warm gesture, PM Modi was welcomed by Prime Minister Plenkovic when he arrived at the airport in Zagreb, the Ministry noted in the statement.

The two leaders also held high-level delegation talks where they engaged in wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence and security, space, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people ties, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed that there were significant opportunities for increased cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, ports and shipping, digitalisation, Artificial Intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, the MEA statement noted.

Both PM Modi and PM Plenkovic noted that popularity of Indian culture, Indology and Yoga in Croatia have brought the people of India and Croatia closer.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his wishes for the celebration of the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21 to all yoga enthusiasts in Croatia.

The two leaders noted the recent initiatives at building start-up and innovation partnerships.

They recognised the need to encourage greater business-to-business collaboration and facilitate investment partnerships and joint ventures to drive inclusive and sustainable growth in both countries, the MEA statement said.

Towards this objective, PM Modi suggested that Croatia could leverage India's skilled talent and called for setting up institutional collaboration in the field of mobility, the statement noted.

The two leaders also agreed on the importance of improving connectivity, including through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Croatia can serve as India's gateway into Central and Southeastern Europe, the statement added.

The leaders from both the countries also discussed important regional and global issues of mutual interest as well as exchanged views on reform of the United Nations and other international institutions, climate change action and threats posed by terrorism, the statement noted.

Prime Minister Modi thanked PM Plenkovic for the strong support and solidarity extended by Croatia to India in its fight against terrorism, the statement said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of India-EU strategic ties and conveyed their support for early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Following the delegation-level talks, four MoUs in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, and culture, and on renewal of a Hindi Chair were signed.

A joint statement was also issued on the occasion by both PM Modi and PM Plenkovic.

Prime Minister Plenkovic also hosted a dinner in honour of PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi has invited PM Plenkovic to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor