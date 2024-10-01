PM Modi meets Jamaican counterpart Holness, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness on Tuesday at Hyderabad House, where the two leaders discussed the state of bilateral relations between India and Jamaica.

Holness' visit to New Delhi is historic, as it marks the first-ever visit by a Jamaican Prime Minister to India. His four-day visit will continue until October 3.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders have previously met on the sidelines of various multilateral forums.

Earlier in the day, Holness paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

The MEA, sharing the pictures on social media platform X, wrote: "Honouring 'Father of the Nation'! PM Andrew Holness of Jamaica offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today."

Both leaders are also scheduled to address a joint press meeting later in the day.

In addition to discussions with PM Modi, the Jamaican Prime Minister is also slated to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other high-ranking officials and business leaders.

The MEA, while announcing the visit, stated, "This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India."

The visit will provide an opportunity for Holness to interact with various dignitaries and engage with trade and industry leaders. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

India and Jamaica share a deep bond rooted in strong cultural and historical ties, with a shared colonial past, a commitment to democratic values, and a mutual passion for cricket. This visit is expected to significantly boost diplomatic relations and further economic cooperation between the two nations.

