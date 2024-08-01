PM Modi meets Japanese speaker, his delegation; discuss key areas of collaboration between nations

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, and his delegation including members of the Japanese Parliament and business leaders representing major Japanese companies.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Japanese speaker underscored the robust India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

It highlighted the key areas of collaboration and mutual interest with a focus on people-to-people cooperation, besides reiterating the importance of parliamentary exchanges between India and Japan.

"They expressed satisfaction at the progress made on the current target of 5 Trillion Japanese Yen investment set between India and Japan for the period 2022-27 and discussed ways to further consolidate the business & economic ties for the period beyond 2027," the Prime Minister's Office said in an official release.

Both sides deliberated on how to strengthen cooperation in traditional manufacturing (monzukuri) as well as modern domains like semiconductors, EVs, and green and clean energy.

"They recognized the importance of the successful and timely completion of the flagship Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project. Nukaga proposed that India and Japan nurture and train NextGen workforce in different trades, including by conducting training in Japanese language, culture and work practices; and underlined the role of the private sector also in these endeavours. He said these resource persons will play the role of bridge between the two sides in times to come," according to a PMO release.

Prime Minister highlighted the conducive business environment and reforms undertaken in India for more investment and technology from Japan and assured the visiting delegation full support of the Government of India for these endeavours.

