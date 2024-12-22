PM Modi meets Kuwaiti yoga enthusiast, who promotes yoga among youth through her 'Daratma' studio

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met yoga enthusiast Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait and discussed ways to make yoga more popular among the youth.

PM Modi appreciated her passion towards Yoga and fitness, and said that she has established her a popular yoga studio in Kuwait.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Met HH Shaikha AJ Al-Sabah in Kuwait. She has distinguished herself for her passion towards Yoga and fitness. She has established her own Yoga and wellness studio, which is quite popular in Kuwait. We talked about ways to make Yoga more popular among the youth."

Ali Jaber Al-Ali Al-Salim Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah is the maternal granddaughter of late Sheikh Jaber Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Amir 1977-2006) and Sheikh Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Current Amir since December 23, 2023).

Ali Jaber Al-Ali Al-Salim Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah is the maternal granddaughter of late Sheikh Jaber Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Amir 1977-2006) and Sheikh Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (Current Amir since December 23, 2023).

Sheikha is a yogi and founder of Daratma, a yoga and wellness studio in Kuwait. She started her yogic journey in 2001.

It is the first licensed Yoga Studio in Kuwait. Due to her efforts the Ministry of Trade and Commerce introduced Yoga education license in Kuwait which is now accessible to all.

Founded in 2014, Daratma teaches yoga education to anyone seeking harmony, balance, and awareness. Dar is an Arabic and Quranic word that depicts the meaning of home or dwelling, and Atma, Sanskrit for the immortal soul. She is on a journey to master and learn the ancient practice in Kuwait and the yoga retreats of India. In 2021, she started Yomnak lil Yaman, a fund raiser to help Yemeni refugees and internally displaced people.

In 2020, she helped fund and run charity to provide educational toys and supplies for children in need during the pandemic in Kuwait.

She also started Vipassana, a 10-day silent retreat in UAE in 2015. Between 2015 and 2021, she co-founded Shems Youth Yoga, a yoga curriculum for children ages 0-14 in Kuwait.

Al-Sabah founded Shams Concept design studio in Kuwait in between 2014 and 2017. From 2014, she founded Kuwait's first licensed yoga studio Daratma in Kuwait.

In 2011, she organised Consciousness training at the Monroe Institute in USA. From 2008-2014, she organised Reiki Jin Kei Do (The Way of Wisdom and Compassion) Master training in Kuwait.

From 2008-2011, she worked as a Creative Producer KenNiz TV Show on Al-Watan TV in Kuwait. In 2001, she also founded a Women and Children center at Kabul in Afghanistan.

