PM Modi meets Maldives Speaker Abdulla, former President Nasheed

Male [Maldives], July 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Speaker of the Parliament, Abdul Raheem Abdulla and former President Mohamed Nasheed, on Saturday, on the second day of his visit to the Maldives. He welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis and underscored how Maldives will always be a valued pillar of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Mahasagar vision.

Upon meeting the Speaker, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Met Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis. Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments. The formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis is a welcome step for bilateral ties. India remains committed to supporting capacity building in the Maldives."

Met Mr. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People’s Majlis. Talked about the deep-rooted India-Maldives friendship, including the close relationship between our respective Parliaments. The formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis is a… pic.twitter.com/PL70H0vEdx— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

PM Modi also met former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and highlighted his role as a strong advocate for deepening the India-Maldives friendship.

PM said, "Met the former President of Maldives, Mr. Mohamed Nasheed. He has always been a strong advocate of a deeper India-Maldives friendship. Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the Mahasagar vision. India will keep supporting Maldives through capacity building and developmental cooperation."

Met the former President of Maldives, Mr. Mohamed Nasheed. He has always been a strong advocate of deeper India-Maldives friendship. Spoke about how the Maldives will always be a valued pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Mahasagar vision. India will keep supporting… pic.twitter.com/4N33p4qn9l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met the Vice President of the Maldives, Hussain Mohamed Latheef, on Saturday. He stated that the leaders discussed the key pillars of India-Maldives friendship, such as technology, infrastructure, energy, and climate change.

Had a very good meeting with Vice President Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef. Our discussion touched upon key pillars of the India-Maldives friendship. Our nations continue to work closely in sectors like infrastructure, technology, climate change, energy and more. This is greatly… pic.twitter.com/QR60E7wLJ2— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2025

}}}}

PM Modi is in the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. He is the guest of honour for the 60th Independence Day celebrations in the country.

On Friday, while speaking at the banquet hosted in his honour, PM Modi emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship.

He said, "India-Maldives relations are centuries old. We are neighbours, partners and true friends who stand together in times of need. Maldives holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy... This is not just diplomacy but a relation of deep affinity."

President Mohamed Muizzu praised PM Modi's leadership and reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the Maldives.

"India has long stood as the Maldives's closest and most trusted partner. Our collaboration spans a wide range of areas, from security and trade to healthcare, education and beyond, touching the everyday lives of our citizens," Muizzu said.

On Friday, during a special press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had remarked, "This very timely and productive visit has provided an opportunity to both countries and both leaders to review our very close cooperation and to continue to build further on it. The two sides reviewed the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and as a result of the discussions today, arrived at the conclusion that we should continue to implement various elements of this vision, and explore newer avenues to collaborate further between the two sides."

India and the Maldives exchanged eight key agreements on Friday covering a wide range of sectors, including a Line of Credit, debt repayment, fisheries, digital transformation, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor