PM Modi meets Mexico, South Korea leaders on G7 sidelines in Canada

Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate pull-aside meetings with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Modi met President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico during the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, marking the first meeting between the two leaders.

Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen India-Mexico cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, digital innovation, and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues, including the priorities of the Global South.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared the details in a tweet on X stating that the meeting was aimed at boosting India-Mexico warm and historical ties. It added that both leaders discussed cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, digital innovation, and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues.

The meetings took place shortly after Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge on Tuesday, where he was received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the summit venue.

This marks Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. He received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Prime Minister Modi said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues. He also said he will emphasize the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, Modi said he had landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit, and that he would be meeting various leaders at the summit and sharing his thoughts on important global issues, while also emphasizing the priorities of the Global South.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure, and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

At the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Modi arrived in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. He will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines, Jaiswal added on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

On Monday, India's Acting High Commissioner to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, expressed optimism over discussions set to be held between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Alberta.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said that Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit by Carney and noted that India will be participating in the G7 Summit as a guest country for the sixth time. He said India will speak about energy security, innovation, and new technologies like artificial intelligence at the summit.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union. This marks Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

