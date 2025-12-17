PM Modi meets Oman Deputy PM for Defence Affairs in Muscat

Muscat [Oman], December 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat, marking the start of his engagements in the Sultanate.

The visit to Oman marks the final leg of Prime Minister Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, coming immediately after the completion of his engagements in Ethiopia.

Scheduled from December 17 to 18, the visit is being undertaken at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to the country.

The visit comes at a significant moment in India-Oman relations, with the two countries sharing a comprehensive strategic partnership shaped by centuries-old historical ties, longstanding trade relations and strong people-to-people contacts.

It also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Oman and follows the State visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India in December 2023.

Building on this context, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold discussions with the Omani leadership aimed at further strengthening the Strategic Partnership.

The talks are set to focus on expanding cooperation in areas including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture, as well as exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

As part of his engagements in Oman, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address members of the Indian diaspora, continuing his outreach to the Indian community abroad.

Prior to the visit, Oman's Ambassador to India, Sheikh Humaid Bin Ali Bin Sultan Al-Mani, described Prime Minister Modi's trip to Muscat as a "very important" milestone in bilateral ties, particularly as both countries mark 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Calling the timing "very interesting," the envoy noted that the visit comes two years after Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's visit to India in December 2023 and carries significance "from different aspects."

Prime Minister Modi's arrival in Oman follows his maiden visit to Ethiopia, during which India and Ethiopia elevated their long-standing relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

While in Ethiopia, the Prime Minister held extensive talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding across sectors and addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

During the Ethiopia visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, becoming the first global head of state to receive the award.

