PM Modi meets Palestinian President, expresses deep concern on Gaza crisis

New York, Sep 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating security situation in the region during a meeting with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' in New York.

Prime Minister Modi also reaffirmed India's unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance. He reiterated India's time-tested principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue, and called for a ceasefire, release of hostages and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

"Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York. Reiterated India's support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine," the Prime Minister said in a post on social media platform X on Monday after the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that only a two-State solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the region. Recalling that India was one of the first countries to recognize Palestine, he conveyed India's continued support for Palestine's membership of the UN.

The two leaders held constructive discussions on various facets of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including India's support to Palestine at the United Nations and ongoing assistance and support to Palestine in the field of education, health, and other capacity-building efforts.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen India-Palestine bilateral relations.

