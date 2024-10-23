PM Modi meets Presidents of UAE and Uzbekistan before concluding 'successful' Russia visit

Kazan (Russia), Oct 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday after participating in the restricted and open sessions of the 16th BRICS Summit and holding the much-awaited bilateral meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Just before flying back home, PM Modi also held meetings with the Presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Uzbekistan.

In his meeting with the Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Modi reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation, including in trade, economic, health, connectivity, capacity building and digital technologies. Both leaders agreed to work together in regional and global fora for strengthening the voice of the Global South.

"Had a wonderful meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Kazan. Discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan including trade and cultural linkages," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

He also reviewed and "positively assessed" the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Glad to have met my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan," said PM Modi.

The two back-to-back meetings were held immediately after Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held significant discussions during their first meeting at the delegation level in nearly five years.

During the meeting, PM Modi asserted that India-China ties have to be based on three mutuals - mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity - if they have to return to a positive trajectory and remain sustainable.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the BRICS leaders, PM Modi urged firm support of all members of the grouping on the issue of terrorism, insisting that there can be no "double standards" on the serious matter.

"We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like Covid together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure , strong and prosperous future for future generations," said PM Modi in his remarks at the closed plenary of the 16th BRICS Summit.

On Tuesday, the PM held two bilateral meetings immediately after his arrival in Kazan - with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"This Summit is special because we welcomed the new BRICS members. This forum has immense potential to make our planet better and more sustainable," PM Modi reckoned before leaving for New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

