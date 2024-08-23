PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for bilateral talks in Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy for the bilateral talks at the Mariinskyi Palace. PM Modi shared a warm embrace with Zelenskyy on his arrival at the Palace and also shook hands with various Ukrainian delegates present at the palace. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishhankar, NS Ajit Doval and others.

Both leaders held a restricted meeting to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings followed, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation took place. Document exchanges to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations also took place.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister. In a post on X, Modi tweeted, "Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome."

PM Modi also visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. He was accompanied by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief," the PM said in his post on X.

PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in shaping a harmonious society.

Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by the Mahatma offered solutions to present-day global challenges, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs saidMahatma Gandhi's statue, located in the 'Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity.

The Prime Minister also shared a picture on his X handle and said, "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity."

