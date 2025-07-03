PM Modi pays homage to Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana, and paid tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

He was accompanied by the Vice President of Ghana, Prof Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang. Prime Minister laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence in honour of Dr Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

The tribute paid by Prime Minister reflects India's deep respect for Ghana's rich history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is dedicated to the prominent Ghanaian leader, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. The KNMP's mausoleum, designed by Don Arthur, houses the mortal remains of Kwame Nkrumah and his wife Fathia Nkrumah.

Kwame Nkrumah was a pivotal figure in Ghana's independence movement and a leading voice for Pan-Africanism. He played a crucial role in the Gold Coast's transition to independence in 1957, becoming its first Prime Minister and later its first President.

Nkrumah led the Gold Coast to independence from British colonial rule in 1957, renaming it Ghana. This achievement made Ghana the first sub-Saharan African nation to achieve independence, a milestone that resonated throughout the continent.

His legacy extends beyond Ghana, as he actively promoted the unification of Africa and inspired movements for liberation across the continent.

Nkrumah was a staunch advocate for the unity of African nations. He believed that a united Africa could overcome the challenges of colonialism and neo-colonialism.

He co-founded the Non-Aligned Movement, a group of states not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc, further showcasing his commitment to international cooperation.

Nkrumah was influenced by socialist ideologies, particularly Marxism, and his writings, such as "Neo-Colonialism, the Last Stage of Imperialism," explored the subtle forms of domination that emerged after formal colonialism.

Nkrumah's rule was not without its challenges. He faced growing discontent due to his authoritarian leadership style and economic policies. He was eventually overthrown in a coup in 1966.

On Wednesday, PM Modi was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, the country's highest civilian honour, by President John Mahama. PM Modi thanked Ghana's President for the honour and called it a "matter of immense pride".

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be conferred with Ghana's national award, The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by the President. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama ji, the Government of Ghana and the people of Ghana. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians," PM Modi said.

He said he dedicated the award to the youth of both countries.

"I dedicate this award to the aspirations of our youth, their bright future, our rich cultural diversity and traditions and the historic ties between India and Ghana," he said.

The award was presented during PM Modi's visit to Ghana, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 30 years. During his visit, PM Modi held talks with Ghana President Mahama and the two leaders agreed to elevate their relationship to a "Comprehensive Partnership."

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years. The trip is expected to deepen the India-Ghana partnership and signal New Delhi's continued engagement with Africa and the Global South.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor