PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana

Georgetown, Nov 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the historic Promenade Gardens in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday.

He recalled Bapu’s eternal values of peace and non-violence which continue to guide humanity. The statue was installed in commemoration of Gandhiji’s 100th birth anniversary in 1969.

Earlier, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and teachings transcend the country's borders and it shows up in his revered tributes to the Mahatma during his multiple foreign trips.

The reverence for Mahatma Gandhi extends beyond domestic initiatives, finding expression in PM Modi’s diplomatic engagements worldwide.

Till date, there have been numerous occasions where PM Modi paid tribute to the Mahatma on international soil, a testament to his effort to keep Gandhi ji’s legacy alive and relevant on the global stage.

Prime Minister also paid floral tribute at the Arya Samaj monument located close by. This monument was unveiled in 2011 in commemoration of 100 years of the Arya Samaj movement in Guyana.

