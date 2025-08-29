PM Modi presents 5-point roadmap to deepen India-Japan bilateral cooperation

Tokyo, Aug 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Addressing top industry leaders, PM Modi highlighted the strong economic partnership between the two countries and laid out a five-point roadmap to deepen bilateral cooperation.

“Japan has always been an important partner in India’s development journey. From metros to manufacturing, from semiconductors to startups, our partnership symbolises mutual trust in every sector. Japanese companies have invested over 40 billion dollars in India,” he said, praising the robust investment ties between the two nations.

PM Modi emphasised India's transformation over the last decade, saying, “Over the past eleven years, you are all well aware of India’s unprecedented transformation. Today, India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policies, and predictability. India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is soon set to become the third-largest economy globally... Behind this transformation is our approach of Reform, Perform, and Transform.”

Calling the partnership “strategic and smart”, the Prime Minister proposed five key areas of cooperation:

First is Manufacturing and New Sectors. “Together, we can replicate our success in manufacturing and autos in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, and nuclear energy. Especially, in the development of the Global South, including Africa, our partnership holds great potential,” PM Modi remarked.

Second is 'Technology and Innovation' on which the Prime Minister said, “Japan is a technology powerhouse, and India is a talent powerhouse. India has taken bold steps in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology, and space. Together, we can lead the tech revolution of this century.”

"Third: Green Energy Transition," said PM Modi, adding, “India is progressing rapidly toward achieving 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. There are immense opportunities in solar, green hydrogen, and clean energy. Through the joint credit mechanism, we can build a clean and green future together.”

Fourth is Next-Gen Infrastructure. “In the last decade, India has made remarkable progress in logistics and mobility infrastructure. Over 1,000 km of metro lines have been built. With Japan’s support, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is progressing,” said PM Modi.

The fifth area, as suggested by PM Modi, is Skill Development and people-to-people ties.

“India’s skilled youth are meeting global demands. Japan can benefit by training them in the local language and integrating them into its workforce,” he said,

PM Modi concluded by calling on Japanese businesses: “Come, Make in India and Make for the World. Together, India and Japan will help shape the ASEAN century, a century of stability, growth, and shared prosperity.”

