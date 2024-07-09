PM Modi, President Putin condemn terrorist attacks in Kathua, Dagestan, Moscow

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens.

The two leaders strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on an Army convoy in the Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8, 2024, in Dagestan on June 23 and on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 and stressed that these terrorist attacks are a grim reminder for further strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism.

India has faced cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

In the joint statement issued after the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two sides called for an uncompromising fight against international terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, noting the importance of increasing cooperation in this area, without hidden agendas and double standards on the solid basis of international law and the UN Charter.

Besides, they stressed the need for firm implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, as well as the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The two leaders emphasized the primary responsibility of States and their competent authorities in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law.

They called for zero tolerance for terrorism and expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework as well as implementation of the UNGA and the UNSC resolutions on countering terrorism and violent extremism, conducive to terrorism.

The leaders reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their supporters must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law.

They appreciated the Special Meeting of the UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC) held in India in October 2022 under India's Chairship of the CTC and welcomed the unanimously adopted Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

The two leaders noted that the declaration aims to cover the main concerns surrounding the terrorist exploitation of Information and Communications Technology, such as payment technologies, social media platforms and fundraising methods and misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV, or drones).

India and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of combating transnational organized crime, countering money laundering, terrorist financing and drug trafficking.

The two countries expressed their readiness to strengthen the dialogue in the field of security in the use of ICTs on the basis of the Agreement on Cooperation in International Information Security dated October 15, 2016.

Both sides stressed the importance of strict compliance with the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. Towards this end, both sides urged to adopt universal international legal instruments and welcome efforts under the aegis of the United Nations, including the comprehensive convention on combating ICT crime.

India and Russia intend to strengthen cooperation within the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS), including the issues of the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.

Russia expressed its strong support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening global efforts for non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

India and Russia urged all members of the international community to work towards enhancing the level of mutual trust, in order to promote global peace and security.

The Indian Side looked forward to Russia's joining of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), the statement said.

The two leaders noted with appreciation the close coordination between India and Russia on Afghanistan including through the dialogue mechanism between the Security Councils of both countries.

Both sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan, including the security situation and its implications in the region, the current political situation, issues related to terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking.

They advocated for Afghanistan as an independent, united and peaceful state free from terrorism, war and drugs, living in peace with its neighbours and ensuring respect for basic human rights and freedoms, including for the most vulnerable sections of the Afghan society. They emphasized the important role of the Moscow Format meetings to facilitate the Afghan settlement.

The Leaders welcomed the counter-terrorism measures against international terrorist groups, including in particular ISIS, and other groups and expressed confidence that the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan would be comprehensive and effective. They stressed the need to ensure urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people without any political demands.

