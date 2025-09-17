PM Modi, President Putin discuss bilateral agenda in run up to 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit later this year

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. During the call, the Russian president conveyed greetings to PM Modi on his birthday and the leaders took stock of various issues of the bilateral agenda, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

According to the MEA statement, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. President Putin warmly conveyed his greetings on Prime Minister's 75th birthday. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his wishes and enduring friendship."

The statement further observed, "The two leaders took stock of various issues on the bilateral agenda in run up to 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India later this year."

PM Modi reiterated India's full support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and the leaders agreed to remain in close touch, the statement highlighted.

Wishes have poured in from across the world on PM Modi's birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming birthday wishes he received from across India and globally, turning 75 today.

In a touching post on X, he shared that the people's faith and affection are a tremendous source of strength for him, reinforcing his commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat. I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," PM Narendra Modi posted on 'X'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor