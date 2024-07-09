PM Modi, President Putin discuss ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin and discussed ways to diversify cooperation between the two nations in various sectors like trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology, commerce and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Held productive discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin today. Our talks covered ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. We attach great importance to boosting connectivity and people-to-people exchanges."

Before the meeting, PM Modi spoke about his informal meeting with Putin on Monday. He spoke about the issues that were discussed during the meeting.

He noted that the talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. However, the attention of the entire world is focused on his visit to Russia.

PM Modi said, "The bilateral talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. We have met 22 times. This is such a meeting that the focus of the entire world is on this visit of mine. The entire world is drawing out different meanings of this visit."

Speaking about his meeting with Putin at the President's House, PM Modi stated, "You invited me to your residence and as a true friend, we stayed together for 4-5 hours and talked about many issues. I was happy that we were able to discuss our thoughts about Ukraine with an open mind and with great respect. We tried to respectfully understand each other's thoughts."

Noting that terrorism is "horrible and disgusting", PM Modi highlighted India has been facing the menace for over 40 years and said that he can imagine "how deep the pain is" when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan. PM Modi strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In the last 40-50 years, India has been facing terrorism. How horrible and disgusting terrorism is, we have been facing for the last 40 years. So, when terror incidents occurred in Moscow, when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan, I can imagine how deep its pain would be. I strongly condemn all kinds of terrorism," PM Modi said during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stressing that there is no solution in the battlefield, PM Modi said, "As a friend, I have always said that for the future of our new generation, peace is the most important thing. But I also know that there is no solution in the battlefield. Peace talks do not succeed between bombs, guns and bullets. And we have to use the means of talks to adopt the path of peace."

PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying.

PM Modi said, "Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, accompanied the two leaders, during the visit at Rosatom Pavilion.

After his visit to the Pavilion, PM Modi on X stated, "Visited the Atom Pavilion with President Putin. Energy is an important pillar of cooperation between India and Russia and we are eager to further cement ties in this sector."

Putin welcomed PM Modi at the venue and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. The two leaders then took a tour of the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKH. PM Modi was seen interacting with the officials.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi accompanied by President Vladimir Putin of Russia visited the Atom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition centre in Moscow. The Pavilion showcases the developments in the field of science and technology. Cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology is an important pillar of the multifaceted cooperation between India and Russia."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage."

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

PM Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Denis Manturov, the first Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Indian community gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the hotel.

