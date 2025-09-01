PM Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine; India-Russia ties in bilateral meeting: MEA

New Delhi [India], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

The meeting focused on bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

In a post on X, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "India-Russia| Bolstering the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met President Mr. Vladimir Putin of Russia on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. Both leaders discussed India-Russia bilateral ties, including in the economic, financial and energy sectors."

Earlier, PM Modi had a telephone conversation on Saturday (local time) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the SCO summit, where they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed India's full support for efforts to restore peace and stability.

"Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for your phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," PM Modi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Putin also discussed economic, financial, and energy sector cooperation, aiming to strengthen bilateral trade, which reached a record high of $68.7 billion in FY 2024-25.

They also touched on regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, with PM Modi emphasising the need for a peaceful resolution.

PM Modi reiterated India's support for recent initiatives aimed at addressing the conflict and stressed the importance of expediting a cessation of hostilities to achieve a durable peace settlement.

"The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. PM reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict and find a durable peace settlement," added Jaiswal's post on X.

According to the MEA statement, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The Prime Minister conveyed to President Putin that he was looking forward to receiving him in India for the 23rd Annual Summit later this year.

The SCO Summit took place on August 31 and September 1 with several world leaders in attendance.

