PM Modi raised baby Ariha Shah case with German Chancellor Merz: FS Misri

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the issue of baby Ariha Shah, an Indian girl being raised in German foster care, with visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday.

Addressing a special briefing on the German leader's visit to India, Misri stated that India will continue to follow up with the German government on the baby Ariha case and will remain in touch with the family at every step. He stated that India is also making efforts to ensure that baby Ariha is raised in an Indian environment as much as possible, like interacting with the Indian community and celebrating Indian festivals.

Asked about the Ariha Shah case, he said: "We have been in discussions with the German government, all the German authorities, their Embassy here in Delhi, and the German government in Berlin, and all the agencies involved, for quite some time. This case was, at one point, a legal matter, but we believe that ultimately, it should be approached keeping in mind the humanitarian issues involved. I can't say that we understand the family's distress and difficulties as only they can understand them. We are fully aware of the situation, and we are trying our best to help them in every way possible. We are also trying to ensure that baby Ariha is raised as much as possible in an Indian environment, whether it's interacting with Indian people or participating in Indian festivals being celebrated in Germany. We would like to make arrangements for her to learn Hindi."

"Recently, we made efforts for other things too. I don't want to go into detail about it right now. But, I want to assure you all that we are committed on this issue with the German government on every stage, and Prime Minister Modi also mentioned this to the Chancellor. So, we will continue to follow up with the German government on this issue, and we will stay with the family at every step. We are prioritising this issue like how we do with other issues which are related to India-Germany ties. My colleague, the Additional Secretary, Europe, is sitting with me, who speaks with the family quite frequently. Whenever the family comes here, he meets them. We're trying to do everything we can, and we'll keep you updated on this from time to time," he added.

Ariha Shah was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021, after the then seven-month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then. India has been maintaining that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural, and social environment.

In September last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he raised the issue of Ariha Shah during his meeting with German counterpart Johann Wadephul in New Delhi.

