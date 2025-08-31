PM Modi raises cross-border terrorism issue with Xi Jinping at SCO summit: Foreign Secy

Tianjin [China], August 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their bilateral meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday.

"The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister...he asked for China's support on this particular issue. As I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways in addressing this issue," Misri told reporters at a special Ministry of External Affairs briefing.

"The issue of cross-border terrorism was raised by the Prime Minister, and he outlined his understanding very crisply and very specifically. He outlined the fact that this is a scourge that both China and India have been victims of, and India is still combating this menace, and he asked for China's support on this particular issue. As I said, the Chinese have extended their support in various ways on addressing this issue," he added.

Further, Misri also noted that, "Among other issues, the two leaders also exchanged views on ways to increase and balance bilateral trade, strengthen people-to-people ties, cooperate on trans-border rivers, and jointly combat terrorism."

Misri confirmed that PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, following the SCO summit.

"Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit. This was their first meeting after the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in 2024.

Later, PM Modi attended the official reception of the summit, hosted by President Xi at the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre. He was greeted warmly by Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, before joining other world leaders for a group photograph symbolising regional unity.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the official reception, along with senior members of his delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, and Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor