PM Modi recalls 'close friendship' with late Shinzo Abe as he meets former Japan PM's wife

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and fondly recalled his close friendship with Shinzo Abe.

PM Modi also expressed his appreciation for Akie Abe's ongoing engagement with India.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to meet Mrs. Abe this afternoon. Recalled my close personal friendship with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan."

"Abe San's belief in the potential of India-Japan relations will remain a source of enduring strength for us. Deeply appreciate Mrs. Abe's continuing association with India," the post on X further read.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a meeting with Akie Abe. He recalled memories of Shinzo Abe and his commitment to "friendship" between India and Japan.

He also said that the strategic vision of the former Japanese Prime Minister will serve as a guiding light for the ties between India and Japan.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "The meeting with Mrs. Akie Abe this morning brought back so many memories of PM Shinzo Abe and his commitment to India-Japan friendship. As our ties steadily progress, the strategic vision of PM Abe will always serve as a guiding spirit."

Shinzo Abe was assassinated in Nara on July 8, 2022, during an election campaign address on the street. He was taken to the hospital, where Abe was pronounced dead.

Abe (67), the former Liberal Democratic Party leader and Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, before resigning due to health reasons. PM Modi had condoled the demise of Abe and attended the state funeral of the late Japanese PM at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

In 2007, Shinzo Abe, during his visit to India, delivered the famous "The Confluence of Two Seas" speech in the Indian parliament, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He also participated in Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest in 2014. He was conferred with India's highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, in 2021.

Notably, India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two nations has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties, according to MEA.

