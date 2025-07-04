PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Trinidad and Tobago, interacts with diaspora

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], July 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Port of Spain, as he began his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

The people of Trinidad and Tobago greeted PM Modi with enthusiasm, dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture.

Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered at Piarco International Airport to welcome him. Many had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Indian Prime Minister.

This is Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister. He was received at the airport by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, along with 38 ministers and four Members of Parliament. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar.

During his two-day stay from July 3 to 4, PM Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

The High Commission in Port of Spain welcomed him with a post on X: "Welcome to Trinidad & Tobago, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji!!"

Earlier, Former Permanent Secretary at Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of Agriculture, Dev Duggal expressed enthusiasm on PM Modi's visit, saying he's "proud" that the Indian PM is visiting Trinidad and Tobago.

"We are very proud that PM Modi is visiting Trinidad and Tobago. This visit has been anticipated for a long time... I was in the Ministry of Agriculture in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and then I served as the advisor to the minister... PM Modi's previous visit was 22 years ago when he came to attend the World Hindu Conference, not as the PM of India. This visit carries a different stature," Dev Duggal told ANI.

Duggal also expressed happiness over the Trinidad and Tobago government's decision to honour PM Modi withthe Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT), their highest honour.

"I am very happy that Trinidad and Tobago has decided to award PM Modi with the highest award. It is done after a lot of consideration... This award will bring both countries together. Both countries respect each other. 50% of the population of Trinidad and Tobago is of Indian origin... This visit is beneficial for both countries," he said.

PM Modi's visit to Trinidad and Tobago is part of a broader five-nation tour taking place from July 2 to July 9. His stop in Trinidad and Tobago is expected to boost bilateral relations, with a focus on areas such as digital finance, renewable energy, health, and IT.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor