PM Modi receives congratulatory call from Emir of Qatar; both leaders reaffirm commitment to further strengthen ties

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani in which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

PM Modi thanked the Emir of the Gulf country for his warm wishes and positive sentiments towards the people of India, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office. During the talks, PM Modi recalled his visit to Qatar in February and invited Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to visit India at an early date.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Pleased to speak with my friend, the Amir of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. I thank him for his warm wishes and positive sentiments towards India. We reaffirmed our commitment to advance India-Qatar ties to unprecedented heights."

PM Modi also extended birthday wishes to the Qatar Emir and conveyed greetings on the upcoming Eid Al Adha Festival.

In a statement, Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a congratulatory telephone call from the Amir of the State of Qatar, H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani today."

"Prime Minister thanked His Highness for his warm wishes and positive sentiments towards the people of India. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the friendly and multifaceted ties between India and Qatar," it added.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu have congratulated PM Modi on getting re-elected for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif attended the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Apart from his two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

