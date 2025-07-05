PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian diaspora in Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, July 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and traditional welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival at the Alvear Palace Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Members of the Indian community greeted the Prime Minister with enthusiastic chants of “Modi-Modi”, "Jai Hind" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” creating an electrifying atmosphere on Friday night.

The vibrant reception featured a traditional Indian classical dance performance, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage.

Community members also had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Modi, many of whom received autographs from the leader, adding a personal touch to the historic visit.

This heartfelt reception by the Indian community came shortly after PM Modi landed at Ezeiza International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

His two-day visit to Argentina marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American nation in 57 years, highlighting its historic significance.

“Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him,” PM Modi shared on his official X account.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to pay homage at the statue of General Jose de San Martin, Argentina’s national hero. He will be received ceremonially and will hold delegation-level talks with President Milei, followed by a luncheon in his honour.

This visit is part of PM Modi’s five-nation tour aimed at deepening ties with the Global South.

The India-Argentina relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2019, spans multiple sectors including trade, health, Defence, agriculture, green energy, digital innovation, and education.

The year 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Argentina, further underlining the importance of this high-level engagement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor