PM Modi receives rousing ceremonial welcome, Guard of Honour in Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in Kuwait during his state trip to the Gulf country.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah also present during the ceremony.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead."

A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of🇰🇼. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait 🇰🇼… pic.twitter.com/p35gDjVOPq — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 22, 2024

Later, the Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Amir of Kuwait.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Gulf nation of Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

On his arrival, PM Modi was received by Kuwait's first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, along with the country's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and several other dignitaries.

Notably, the Indian diaspora in Kuwait expressed a wave of excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the community event 'Hala Modi' at Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex.

On Saturday, he visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.

PM Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers, linking them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2047" (Developed India 2047).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor