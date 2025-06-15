PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Cyprus

Limassol [Cyprus], June 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol, as he arrived in Cyprus as part of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi was seen being greeted by the diaspora with bouquets as he arrived at his hotel and the Prime Minister also engaged with the diaspora, exchanging greetings and acknowledging their support.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the Mediterranean nation. His arrival is being described as a historic moment by both Indian and Cypriot diplomatic sources.

PM Modi, accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials, is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides.

Earlier, PM Modi was received with a ceremonial welcome at Larnaca International Airport by the President Christodoulides.

"Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with the President of Cyprus. Key issues on the agenda include expanding cooperation in trade and investment, IT and innovation, defence, shipping, renewable energy, and people-to-people ties. Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on global and regional developments, including maritime security and the situation in West Asia.

Ahead of his arrival, the Indian diaspora in Cyprus was brimming with excitement at PM Modi's much-anticipated visit.

India and Cyprus have traditionally enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of ties in 1962. Cyprus has consistently supported India's position on Kashmir and other key issues at international platforms, including the United Nations.

Apart from official meetings, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. Although small in number, the Indian community plays a vital role in local education, healthcare, and business sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor