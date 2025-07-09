PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora in Namibia, lauds their deep cultural connection to India

Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a warm and culturally rich welcome upon his arrival at the hotel in Namibia's capital, Windhoek, on Wednesday, where he will stay during his State Visit.

The reception, marked by a blend of Yoga performances and enthusiastic greetings from the Indian diaspora, underscored the significance of this historic visit, the first by Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India.

PM Modi also warmly greeted members of the diaspora, shaking hands, listening to their enthusiastic messages, and graciously accepting gifts and portraits presented by the community.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the diaspora and how they have retained the connection with their culture and traditions.

"The Indian community in Namibia is extremely optimistic about closer India-Namibia friendship, and this is reflected in the special welcome in Windhoek. I am extremely proud of our diaspora, particularly how they have retained a connection with their culture and traditions," PM Modi stated.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and was met with a warm reception, as he was greeted by the Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, reflecting the significance of this diplomatic engagement.

"PM Narendra Modi lands in the capital city of Windhoek, Namibia, to a warm welcome. He was received by Ms. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations & Trade of Namibia, at the airport. This is the first visit of the PM to Namibia," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1942821757884538967

PM Modi also took to X and stated that Namibia was a "valued and trusted African partner" and that he was looking forward to his meeting with Namibian President Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament later today.

"Landed in Windhoek a short while ago. Namibia is a valued and trusted African partner with whom we seek to boost bilateral cooperation. Looking forward to meeting President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and addressing the Namibian Parliament today," he stated.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942821324071600582

PM Modi is in Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial, traditional welcome at the airport. The Prime Minister also tried his hand at playing the Namibian traditional drums.

PM Modi arrived in Namibia after concluding his two-day State visit to Brazil, where he attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia.

Namibia is the final stop in the Prime Minister's five-nation tour, which also included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.

