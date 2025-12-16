PM Modi receives warm welcome in Addis Ababa, meets Indian diaspora

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception by members of the Indian community after reaching his hotel in Addis Ababa, with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali accompanying him from the airport.

Reflecting the close personal rapport between the two leaders, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali drove Prime Minister Modi to the hotel. En route, the Ethiopian leader took him to the Science Museum and Friendship Park, a stop that sources said was outside the official schedule. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali is a Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader.

Upon arrival at the hotel, Prime Minister Modi met with members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered in large numbers to welcome him. The gathering featured Indian flags, chants of "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai", and the presentation of flowers to the Prime Minister.

The welcome included cultural performances, which Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali watched together. As part of the programme, artists performed 'Dharti Sunehra Ambar Neela' from the Hindi film Veer Zaara.

Prime Minister Modi later shared a video of the performance on Instagram.

"A vibrant welcome in Addis Ababa! Indian songs and music are indeed very popular here."

The Ethiopian PM received PM Modi at the airport.

"Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen our partnership in diverse areas," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ethiopia since 2011.

Ahead of the visit, Addis Ababa has been decorated with welcome hoardings, posters and Indian flags. Ethiopia is seen as an important partner for India in Africa and within the Global South, and the visit is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral relations.

In his departure statement on Monday, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Addis Ababa's status as the headquarters of the African Union, recalling that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the grouping.

He said he was looking forward to discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and addressing the Ethiopian Parliament. "I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has earlier participated in editions of the Voice of Global South Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit reflects India's sustained focus on strengthening South-South cooperation and deepening engagement with Africa.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Ethiopia after completing a two-day visit to Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum and visited The Jordan Museum.

