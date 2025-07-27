PM Modi reset India-Maldives ties amid a brief pro-China tilt

Male [Maldives], July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives as the Guest of Honour for the island nation's 60th Independence Day celebrations marks a major reset in diplomatic ties between the two countries, amid a brief pro-China tilt.

The Maldives' diplomatic shift from the "India Out" campaign to inviting PM Modi for its 60th Independence Day celebrations in 2025 is a significant turnaround.

This change in stance reflects a broader recalibration in the country's foreign policy, driven by pragmatic considerations and a recognition of the importance of its relationship with India.

The diplomatic row was sparked by derogatory social media comments from Maldivian officials against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2024. The controversy led to a wave of public outrage in India, with many celebrities and social media users advocating for a boycott of the Maldives and instead promoting tourism in India's Lakshadweep islands.

Despite derogatory remarks from some Maldivian ministers and demands for troop withdrawal, India maintained composure, choosing engagement over escalation.

PM Modi met Muizzu at COP28 in UAE, and India replaced its 76 military personnel with HAL technicians in May 2024, addressing Male's concerns without severing strategic ties.

This pragmatic diplomacy coincided with Maldives facing internal economic stress, limited Chinese support, and the ruling PNC gaining a supermajority in Parliament.

Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer visited India in May 2024, followed by President Muizzu's five-day visit in October.

The visit concluded with the adoption of a joint vision on economic and maritime security partnership.

President Muizzu's public statement affirming that "Maldives will not do anything that would harm India's security interests" marked a clear departure from the earlier rhetoric.

India's patient diplomacy and sustained economic engagement turned a strained relationship into one of renewed trust and cooperation, exemplifying a successful recalibration in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island nation and said that it will "definitely" give a boost to tourism.

On PM Modi's visit, Muizzu said, "Definitely with the Prime Minister's visit, it is going to increase a lot... I am sure people-to-people exchange between the two countries will be greatly boosted because of the visit."

This visit is marked by symbolism, renewed commitments, and major announcements, which have not only strengthened ties but also reaffirmed India's position as the Maldives' most trusted partner.

This marked PM Modi's third visit to the Maldives and the first by any Head of State or Government during President Muizzu's tenure.

During a joint press briefing with President Muizzu, Prime Minister Modi underlined the depth of the relationship, saying, "This year, India and the Maldives are also celebrating sixty years of diplomatic relations. But the roots of our ties are older than history and as deep as the sea."

President Muizzu praised India as a "trusted friend" and acknowledged India's support during challenging times, demonstrating a shift in tone from his earlier stance.

PM Modi also referred to the commemorative postal stamp released during his visit, featuring traditional boats from both countries. India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Maldives following its independence in 1965.

"The commemorative postal stamp released today, featuring the traditional watercraft of both countries, reflects that we are not just neighbours but fellow travellers," he said.

The stamps feature India's Uru boat and Maldives' Vadhu Dhoni, symbolising shared maritime heritage and centuries-old Indian Ocean trade. Uru boat, A large wooden dhow handcrafted in the historic boatyards of Beypore, Kerala. The traditional Maldivian fishing boat, Vadhu Dhoni, is used for reef and coastal fishing.

India also announced a significant financial commitment of nearly USD 565 million (₹4850 crore) in the form of a new concessional Line of Credit for infrastructure development in the Maldives.

The two leaders also exchanged an Amended Agreement that reduces the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations by 40%, from USD 51 million to USD 29 million.

India's financial assistance is crucial for the Maldives, given its substantial budget deficit and dwindling foreign reserves.

Apart from financial support, PM Modi announced that both nations are working toward a Free Trade Agreement and a Bilateral Investment Treaty to boost economic and trade ties.

"Talks on a free trade agreement between India and the Maldives have started," he said.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's ongoing support in enhancing the Maldives' defence preparedness.

"India will always support the Maldives to strengthen its defence capabilities," he said.

He added that both countries' mutual defence and security cooperation was built on trust.

"Mutual cooperation in the field of defence and security is a testament to mutual trust," PM noted.

During the visit, India and Maldives signed six MoUs in various sectors, including Fisheries and aquaculture, Meteorology, Digital public infrastructure (including UPI integration) , Indian Pharmacopoeia standards, Concessional credit, and a new Line of Credit worth ₹4850 crore for infrastructure

In its official statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The two leaders reflected on the deep bonds of friendship and trust that have been built over centuries, strengthened by strong people-to-people ties. Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to further deepen ties with Maldives in keeping with its 'Neighbourhood First' and Vision MAHASAGAR policies."

As part of India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India gifted and handed over two units of Aarogya Maitri Health Cube [BHISHM] sets to the Government of Maldives. BHISHM is a state-of-the-art portable Cube containing medical essentials, designed for rapid deployment in emergencies and disaster zones.

With state-of-the-art medical equipment as part of the cube, it can provide medical aid to 200 casualties with in-built support to sustain a crew of six medical personnel for up to 72 hours.

President Muizzu appreciated India's consistent role as the first responder in times of crisis. The two leaders also discussed collaborations in areas like development partnerships, capacity building, climate action, health, and infrastructure.

In particular, both sides acknowledged the growing cooperation in maritime security, especially through joint work under the Colombo Security Conclave, where India, Maldives, and other regional nations coordinate on common security concerns.

India and the Maldives also agreed to continue their cooperation on issues affecting the Global South.

"The two leaders noted that, as Global South partners, they would continue to work on issues such as climate change, promotion of renewable energy, disaster risk reduction and weather science in the interests of the planet and its people," the MEA said.

PM Modi also thanked President Muizzu for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir and for expressing solidarity with India.

This gesture, coming from a neighbour who was once seen drifting away from India, was important in rebuilding trust and cooperation.

PM Modi received a grand welcome in Male with a 21-gun salute, a ceremonial guard of honour, and traditional Maldivian cultural performances. Large crowds, including children in traditional attire, gathered to greet him.

A massive portrait of PM Modi was displayed on the Ministry of Defence building in Male, a gesture seen as reflective of warming ties. PM Modi was warmly welcomed at the iconic Republic Square, where he graced the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the guest of honour.

https://x.com/mygovindia/status/1948709243504185489

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed also credited India with preventing the Maldives from defaulting on debt during its worst financial crisis.

"If not for India, we would have gone into default," Nasheed told ANI.

He praised India's assistance in ensuring the island nation's economic stability and added,

"Indian assistance and partnership in the Maldives are deeply valued... With mounting financial difficulties and substantial debt repayment obligations, India's timely support helped us avoid default."

Nasheed also praised PM Modi for appreciating Maldivian culture and said the bond between the two nations would remain strong, regardless of who is in power.

"India has maintained good relations with us and whatever the government, I am sure we are going to have a very bright future as well," he said.

Prime Minister Modi's visit has successfully re-established India's strong footing in the Maldives, through strong economic offers, cultural diplomacy, and strategic support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor