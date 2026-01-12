PM Modi shares car ride with German Chancellor Merz, highlighting growing India-Germany ties

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a two-day official visit to India, on Monday shared a car ride following their engagements in Gujarat, reflecting the warm and friendly ties between the two leaders and the growing partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi posted a photo on X of himself and Merz inside the car after their meetings to underscore the strength of bilateral relations.

"The friendship between India and Germany continues to grow through shared values, extensive cooperation and mutual understanding," the Prime Minister said in his post.

The friendship between India and Germany continues to grow through shared values, extensive cooperation and mutual understanding@bundeskanzler@_FriedrichMerz pic.twitter.com/MUZxMog33T— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2026

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier today, PM Modi and the German chancellor rode in an open vehicle along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and also tried their hands at flying kites. PM Modi had inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026, organised by the Gujarat government.

In December last year, PM Modi broke with protocol to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the airport during the latter's visit, and both shared a car ride to the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Meanwhile, the interaction with the German Chancellor took place during Merz's first official visit to India, which coincided with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The visit had also featured high-level talks, cultural engagements and joint participation in events such as the International Kite Festival 2026 in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Chancellor Merz held delegation-level talks to discuss cooperation across key areas, including trade and investment, technology, education, defence, climate action, and people-to-people ties.

The shared car ride and PM Modi's remarks on social media were seen as symbolising the personal rapport between the two leaders and the deepening ties between India and Germany.

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking the first such visit since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

The German Chancellor is in India from January 12 to January 13. On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor