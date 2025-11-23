PM Modi shares G20 Johannesburg highlights, terms summit engagements "fruitful" and meetings "productive"

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated that the previous day's engagements at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg were "fruitful," highlighting that he participated in two sessions and shared his views on key global issues.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, "Yesterday's proceedings at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg were fruitful. I took part in two sessions and shared my views on key issues. Also had productive meetings with many world leaders. Watch the highlights..."

PM Modi also highlighted a series of interactions with global leaders on the sidelines of the summit, calling the discussions "productive" as he underscored India's continued engagement on matters of international importance.

These interactions set the stage for India's broader contributions to the summit's agenda.

Building on these engagements, PM Modi outlined six major global proposals at the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg, where India's imprint was reflected in the outcome document released by member nations, building on the momentum from his earlier engagements.

The three-day summit began on November 21, with PM Modi reaching Johannesburg a day in advance and engaging in a series of meetings with world leaders, including a bilateral discussion with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, reinforcing the diplomatic outreach referenced in his post.

In a post on X ahead of the summit, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit-related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues." Participation in the sessions and multiple bilateral interactions aligned with this anticipation, shaping India's contributions during the summit.

This year's joint statement was released earlier than usual, a move widely viewed as an attempt by G20 nations to convey unified concern over ongoing global tensions, military escalations and economic instability.

The declaration stressed that no nation should attempt to change internationally recognised borders through force, which observers linked to conflicts involving Russia, Israel and Myanmar.

The document also carried a strong denunciation of terrorism, while underscoring that fundamental freedoms and human rights must be upheld irrespective of "race, sex, religion, or language."

India played a key role in shaping discussions and placed before the grouping six initiatives aimed at strengthening global development efforts: the Global Traditional Knowledge Repository, Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, Global Healthcare Programme, Initiative to Combat Drug-Terrorism Network, Open Satellite Data Partnership, and Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative.

PM Modi described the proposals as India's effort toward creating a "more secure and sustainable world."

Emphasising the importance of Africa's advancement for global progress, PM Modi reiterated India's longstanding support for the continent.

The Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, based on a "train-the-trainer" framework, aims to prepare one million certified trainers in Africa over the next ten years, who will subsequently train millions more across the regionan approach consistent with India's push for inclusive global development.

A proposal for a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team was also put forward, drawing from lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi noted that "our effort should be to form a team of trained experts who can handle any major global health crisis or disaster," linking global health preparedness to shared responsibility.

Growing convergence between drug trafficking and terrorism was another area flagged by PM Modi, with a call for a dedicated G20 mechanism to counter this challenge through integrated financial, governance and security measures. Dangerous substances such as fentanyl were highlighted as expanding global risks, stressing the importance of coordinated action.

As part of wider data-sharing efforts, an Open Satellite Data Partnership was proposed, encouraging G20 space agencies to share datasets with developing nations to support agriculture, fisheries, climate monitoring and disaster-response systems, helping reduce technological disparities.

PM Modi additionally highlighted the Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative to reinforce supply-chain resilience by promoting recycling, urban mining and second-life battery utilisation. The initiative aims to reduce dependence on limited mineral reserves and help nations shield themselves from global supply shocks, rounding off India's multi-sectoral contribution to the summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor