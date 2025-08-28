PM Modi-Shigeru Ishiba meet set to address pressing global challenges: India’s envoy to Japan Sibi George

Japan, Aug 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official visit to Japan tonight. He will be in Japan on August 29 and 30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Ahead of PM Modi's Japan tour, Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George said that India and Japan share an excellent relationship and this will give further impetus to ties. He said that the two nations share a civilisational and cultural connect, and one can feel the deep Indian connection while visiting this beautiful part of the world.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George shared his views on a range of issues including PM Modi’s tight schedule, the broader impact of global trade tensions (50 per cent tariff on Indian exports), arising due to US tariff war on other nations. He also spoke about the curiosity and excitement in Japan and among the Indian diaspora ahead of PM Modi's visit, his eighth to the island nation.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What is the significance of PM Modi's visit to Japan?

Sibi George: India and Japan share an excellent relationship. We have a civilisational and cultural connection, and when you visit this beautiful part of Japan, you will clearly see India’s presence. It is on this strong foundation that the two nations have built their relationship. In 2014, India and Japan established a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe initiated that partnership. It is special, it is strategic, it is global—and most importantly, it is a real and dynamic partnership. Over the last 10 years, we have consistently built upon it. This annual summit, scheduled for this week, will provide an opportunity to review the progress made so far and to chart a new roadmap to take our partnership to even greater heights.

IANS: What is PM Modi’s schedule? Will he meet the Indian diaspora as well?

Sibi George: He has a very hectic schedule. He will be here for two days—August 29 and 30. During his stay, he will participate in the summit meeting with the Japanese counterpart. There will be other bilateral meetings, interactions with the business community, and a reception hosted by the Indian diaspora.

Our bilateral relationship spans multiple dimensions—political, business, strategic, economic, science and technology, and most importantly, people-to-people connections. Each of these elements will be addressed during the visit.

This year, we are also celebrating the India-Japan Year of Science, Technology, and Innovation Exchanges, so there will be events and discussions related to science and technology as well.

IANS: This visit is happening at a time when the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. How helpful can Japan be in dealing with this pressure?

Sibi George: We live in a world today that is increasingly shaped by complex geopolitical and geo-economic challenges. India and Japan, as two important countries in the Indo-Pacific—and indeed globally—have a significant role to play in addressing these issues.

When the leaders of the fourth and fifth-largest economies in the world meet, discussions naturally extend to pressing global matters. I won’t go into the specifics of the discussions that will take place, but rest assured, geopolitical and geo-economic issues will be a key part of the agenda.

IANS: Can India and Japan jointly counter the impact of the American tariffs?

Sibi George: As I mentioned earlier, I won’t speculate on the detailed content of the discussions. However, as two major global players, India and Japan will certainly discuss a broad spectrum of geopolitical and economic matters affecting both countries and the larger global order.

IANS: If exports are diverted from the US, what role can Japan play?

Sibi George: Japan has always been a vital economic partner for India. As we march toward our goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, this journey—our Amrit Kaal—sees Japan playing a critical role.

Recently, the Prime Minister inaugurated an electric vehicle factory by Suzuki Motors. Suzuki first came to India 40 years ago and transformed our automobile industry. It sparked an automobile revolution, and Japanese companies continue to be major contributors to this sector in India.

So in terms of economic collaboration, Japan is not just an important player—it is a trusted and proven partner, and we will continue to strengthen this engagement.

IANS: How much curiosity is there in Japan about PM Modi? Do people here feel connected to him?

Sibi George: Absolutely, people in Japan feel very connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had visited Japan. As Prime Minister, he has been here multiple times.

This is a partnership that has grown significantly over the last ten years under his leadership, and the Japanese people truly value that. You will see the enthusiasm for yourself—the warm welcome, not only from our Indian diaspora but also from our Japanese friends, speaks volumes about the connection they feel with him.

IANS: What is the nature of PM Modi’s relationship with the current Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba?

Sibi George: Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ishiba have met multiple times—in Davos and during the G7 Summit in Canada, for example. They have been in regular contact via telephone and diplomatic channels.

I clearly recall that Prime Minister Ishiba was one of the first global leaders to reach out to Prime Minister Modi following the Pahalgam terror attack, offering condolences and showing strong support to India in its fight against terrorism. They know each other well, and there is a mutual respect and understanding that goes beyond protocol. I am confident this upcoming visit will further deepen that personal rapport and strategic trust.

