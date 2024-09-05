PM Modi, Singapore's Senior Minister discuss ideas for further strengthening bilateral cooperation

Singapore, September 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore's Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday and exchanged ideas for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Former Singapore PM Lee Hsein Loong hosted lunch in honour of PM Modi. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

PM Modi appreciated Lee Hsien Loong's contributions to the development of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and expressed hope that Lee Hsien Loong will continue to give attention and guidance to Singapore's relations with India in his new role as Senior Minister.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Recalling their earlier meetings, Prime Minister and Senior Minister Lee expressed satisfaction at the progress of India - Singapore relations into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"They agreed that there exists substantial potential to do more, particularly under the pillars of cooperation identified during the two meetings of India - Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. They exchanged ideas for further strengthening bilateral cooperation and on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

PM Modi called Lee Hsein Loong a "strong votary" of close ties between India and Singapore, according to MEA press release. He stated that they had discussion on how two nations can work together in futuristic sectors, like green energy and FinTech.

Sharing details regarding his meeting with Singapore's senior minister, PM Modi on X posted, "It is always gladdening to meet my friend and former PM of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong. He has always been a strong votary of close India-Singapore ties. His insights on various matters are also very enriching. We had a great discussion on how our nations can work together in futuristic areas such as green energy, FinTech, etc."

India and Singapore elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, on Thursday, during the visit of PM Modi.

PM Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore on Thursday. The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting. Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development and healthcare.

During the talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India - Singapore bilateral relations. The leaders called for expanding trade and investment flows between India and Singapore.

"Given the breadth and depth of bilateral ties and immense potential, they decided to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This would also give a major boost to India's Act East Policy," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

PM Modi and PM Wong also discussed the outcome of the 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable held in Singapore in August 2024. The discussion also covered the celebration of 60th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2025.

"Noting that the Ministerial Roundtable is a unique mechanism, the leaders appreciated the work done by senior ministers from both sides in deliberating and identifying a new agenda for bilateral cooperation. The leaders called for accelerated action under the pillars of cooperation identified during the Ministerial Roundtables - Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability," the MEA said.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd. Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong accompanied PM Modi during his visit to the semiconductor facility.

At the facility, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha's World Skill Centre undergoing training in Singapore, as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM, according to MEA press release.

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday after concluding his two-day visit to Brunei. Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugham received PM Modi at the Changi Airport. He also received a warm welcome from the Indian community.

