PM Modi speaks to diaspora in Oman, highlights India’s stellar achievements in multiple sectors

Muscat, Dec 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a large gathering of the Indian community in Oman’s capital on Thursday, highlighted India’s stellar achievements in multiple sectors, ranging from digital payment ecosystems, including UPI, to space mission including Gaganyaan, and also spoke about how the country’s cultural heritage was marking its presence on the global stage.

PM Modi spoke about the country’s transformational growth and development in the past 11 years, across multiple segments including infrastructure development, manufacturing, healthcare, green growth, and women's empowerment.

“Prime Minister said that India is preparing itself for the 21st century through developing a world-class innovation, startup, and Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystem. India’s UPI -- which accounts for about 50 per cent of all digital payments made globally -- was a matter of pride and achievement,” the MEA said in a press note.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the growing footprint of the Indian community, acknowledging their role in fostering better relations with foreign nations.

The large gathering at the community program in Muscat also included more than 700 students from various Indian schools. This year holds special significance for Indian schools in Oman, as they celebrate 50 years of their establishment in the country.

PM Modi thanked them for a warm and colorful welcome and stated that he was delighted to meet people from various parts of India settled in Oman and noted that diversity is the foundation of Indian culture -- a value which helps them assimilate in any society they form a part of.

He appreciated the community participating in the 'Bharat ko Janiye' quiz in large numbers. Emphasizing that knowledge has been at the center of India-Oman ties, he congratulated them on the completion of 50 years of Indian schools in the country.

PM Modi also conveyed his government’s commitment to the welfare of the Indian diaspora, stating that whenever and wherever they require help, the government remains there to hold their hand.

He further affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange, and also called upon the youth to dream big, learn deep, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor