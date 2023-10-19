PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President, reaffirms India's commitment to provide aid

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday and expressed his condolences at the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India's commitment to provide the Palestinian people with humanitarian assistance while reiterating India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," posted PM Modi on X.

PM Modi in his conversation with Abbas also expressed his concern at terrorism and violence amid the ongoing war and also reiterated India's position on the issue.

"Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," PM Modi's post added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that India's position concerning the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent".

"India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same," he said.

PM Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, saying he was "deeply shocked" by the incident. Expressing concern over the mounting civilian casualties in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the PM said that those behind such deaths should be "held responsible".

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible."

An explosion at the hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

Earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has strongly condemned the "horrific" terrorist attack on Israel and believes the international community must combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations..." Bagchi said during the MEA weekly briefing on Thursday.

Bagchi further said, "There was also the issue of Palestine and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution. We have also expressed our concern at the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law..."

He added, "You would have seen the comments, the tweets as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi" on the situation in Israel.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its 13th day, global protests over deadly strike at Gaza hospital continue with arrests of Jewish anti-war demonstrators reported inside US Congress, according to CNN.

The Palestinian Mission to the UN in Geneva has denounced Israeli disinformation and propaganda after the deadly Gaza hospital explosion. At least 3,785 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people, CNN reported.

