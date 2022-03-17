PM Modi speaks to South Korea president-elect, discusses deepening India-Korean ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and the two leaders agreed to further deepen the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership in various areas.

"It was a pleasure to speak with President-elect @sukyeol__yoon. Conveyed my congratulations on his recent victory in the Presidential elections in Republic of Korea. We discussed the potential of further deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership in many areas," PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Yoon Suk-yeol on his victory in the South Korean Presidential elections, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Yoon Suk-yeol, a candidate from the conservative opposition People Power Party, has been elected the president of South Korea, with all ballots counted, according to the country's national election commission.

The presidential elections in South Korea were held on March 9. The voter turnout was 77.1 per cent; more than 34 million people out of over 44 million voters cast their ballots, Sputnik News Agency reported.

Yoon gained 48.56 per cent of the vote, and his main rival, Lee Jae-myung, a candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, got 47.83 per cent, according to the agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

