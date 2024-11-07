PM Modi speaks with Donald Trump, congratulates him on "spectacular" election victory

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked with US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday and congratulated him on his "spectacular victory" in the US elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he is looking forward to working closely together once again with Trump to strengthen India-US relations across across domains including energy and defence.

"Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors," PM Modi said.

Sources said PM Modi also congratulated Donald Trump on performance of Republican Party in the Congressional elections.

The sources said both leaders affirmed to work together for world peace.

The sources also said that President Trump stated that the whole world loves PM Modi and that India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man.

President Trump also told PM Modi that he considers him and India a true friend. He said PM Modi is one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory."

Donald Trump won a second term in office in the presidential polls. He surpassed the 270-majority mark with a key win in Wisconsin.

According to CNN projections, this has taken his tally to 276 electoral college votes, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris as counting continued for the rest of the states.

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated Trump soon after his election victory.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.

This will be only the second instance of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House, the first in over 100 years. Grover Cleveland served as a non-consecutive president in 1884 and 1892. Trump had earlier served as US President from 2016 to 2020.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Donald Trump for his victory in the US presidential elections for a second term and said India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership.

"Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours," Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said in a post on X.

Kharge said the relations between India and United States are underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values and aligned interests.

"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump for his election victory. India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people connections. We look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity," Kharge said in a post on X.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said Donald Trump has staged an astonishing comeback and noted that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which America had rejoined under President Biden, is now extremely shaky.

"Donald Trump has staged an astonishing comeback. Undoubtedly, why and how it happened will be analysed in great detail over the next few weeks, as will the question of what this comeback means for the USA and the rest of the world. But what is certain is that the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change which America had rejoined under President Biden is now extremely shaky. If the US were to withdraw again it would be disastrous," Ramesh said in a post on X.

World leaders including Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated Trump on his election victory.

Russia said it will interact with the new White House administration, firmly upholding its national interests and work to achieve its goals in the Ukraine conflict.

In a statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry took a dig at the outgoing Biden administration while also stating that the US "ruling political elite adheres to anti-Russia principles" and the policy of "containing Moscow."

"The victory of Donald Trump in the presidential election and his return to the White House after a four-year break obviously reflect Americans' disappointment in the performance of the Biden administration and the election programme of the Democratic Party formulated by Vice-President Kamala Harris, who was hastily chosen to replace the incumbent President in the race," the statement said.

It highlighted some issues of Trump's campaign stating that Republican candidate highlighted issues that are of real interest to the electorate "as a counterbalance to the White House's globalist course".

"Despite an overpowering propaganda campaign, which Democrats launched against Donald Trump based on the administrative resource and support from the liberal media, the Republican candidate, who relied on the experience of his previous presidency, highlighted issues that are of real interest to the electorate, namely, the economy and illegal migration, as a counterbalance to the White House's globalist course," the statement said.

It claimed there is civil discord in the US and a confrontation between Democratic and Republican states.

The statement said Moscow has no illusions regarding the President-elect, who is well known in Russia, or the new Congress, where Republicans have reportedly won control.

"The US ruling political elite adheres to anti-Russia principles and the policy of "containing Moscow." This line does not depend on changes in America's domestic political barometer, no matter if it is Trump and his supporters' "America above all" or the Democrats' focus on a "rules-based world order. Russia will interact with the new administration when it comes to the White House, firmly upholding Russia's national interests and working to achieve all the goals of the special military operation," the statement said.

"Our conditions have not changed, and Washington is well aware of them," it added.

