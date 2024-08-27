PM Modi speaks with President Putin, shares insights from his Ukraine visit; two leaders review progress on bilateral issues

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in which the two leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine and underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

His conversation with the Russian President came a day after his talk over telephone with US President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi had visited Poland and Ukraine last week.

During their conversation, PM Modi and President Putin reviewed progress on bilateral issues and discussed measures to strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

PM recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," a PMO release said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X that he and President Putin exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine on August 23 was the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.

During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy.

He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress. Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since February 2022.

