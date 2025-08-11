PM Modi speaks with President Zelenskyy, reaffirms support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace in Ukraine conflict

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict and support for efforts aimed at restoration of peace.

President Zelenskyy shared his views on the recent developments related to Ukraine.

According to a PMO release, the Prime Minister thanked the Ukraine President and "reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace".

PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the release said. They agreed to remain in touch.

PM Modi said in a post on X that President Zelenskyy apprised him of his perspectives on recent developments

"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," he said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been raging since 2002.

The conversation with President Zelenskyy came days after PM Modi's talk with President Vladimir Putin over telephone.

During their conversation on August 8, President Putin briefed PM Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. The Prime Minister invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

PM Modi's conversations with President Putin and President Zelenskyy have come days ahead of the summit between US President Donald Trump and the Russian President.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15 and is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to a summit in Alaska between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a White House official told The Hill's sister network NewsNation on Sunday. It remains unclear if Zelensky will attend the meeting as details are yet to be finalized, the report said.

