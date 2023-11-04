PM Modi speaks with Rishi Sunak, discusses need for peace, stability in West Asia

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak on Friday, and the two leaders discussed the conflict in West Asia while stressing the need to attain regional peace and stability.

PM Modi also congratulated PM Sunak on the successful completion of one year of his tenure in office.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said that the two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the need to work towards attaining regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance.

Both leaders expressed deep concern about terrorism, the worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"Earlier this evening, spoke to UK PM @RishiSunak. Discussed means to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. We agree that there is no place for terror and violence. Death of civilians is a serious concern. Need to work towards regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance," PM Modi stated.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1720501569437991081?s=20

The leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral comprehensive strategic partnerships, including in the areas of trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others.

They also welcomed the progress being made towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement.

PM Modi and PM Sunak agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings for the festive occasion of Deepavali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor